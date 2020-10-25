Share:

ISLAMABAD-The federal capital has witnessed a drastic surge in incidents of snatching on gunpoint and house robberies despite launching street watchers system and aerial surveillance with drones by the capital city police chief, informed sources on Saturday.

Similarly, erecting of scores of pickets by capital police has made no difference as robbers and burglars struck at different places in the city and made off with cash and other valuables worth millions of rupees, they said. According to details, a gang of three dacoits intercepted an expatriate family at Srinagar Highway while impersonating personnel of law enforcement agencies and conducted search of the vehicle the family was travelling in. During course of search, the daocits snatched Rs 25,000 cash, 40,000 Canadian dollars, 15 tolas of gold, mobile phones, wrist watches, CNICs, passports and air tickets and fled, they said.

A man namely Razzaq Ahmed lodged complaint with Police Station Aabpara stating his sister-in-law’s family arrived at New Islamabad International Airport from Canada and was heading toward home in a car when a gang of three dacoits while impersonating officials of LEAs intercepted them and mugged gold, cash, mobile phones, watches and other valuables. Police lodged FIR and started investigation, they said.

Similarly, a gang of robbers stormed into house a woman namely Rahat Shaheen in G-11/1, the limits of PS Karachi Company, and made off with gold, cash and mobile phones, sources said. A gang of three armed robbers also broke into a multiple story residential building in Sector G-13/4 and allegedly robbed the tenants (women) of cash and jewellery after tying them up with ropes.

The incident took place in broad day light in limits of PS Golra Sharif. The robbers fled amicably after mugging three houses in a building while leaving an impression that police exist nowhere, sources said.

In a bid to save their skin, the officers of PS Station Golra Sharif are claiming the robbers have taken away a few thousands rupees from the females. DSP Saddar Circle Sajjad Haider Bukhari, when contacted, said police have traced out the robbers involved in mugging three houses in a residential building and would arrest them soon. A French lady was deprived of handbag by a snatcher in Kohsar Market, according to sources.

The victim woman identified as Shetal Bozon lodged complaint with PS Kohsar stating she along with her brothers was loading electronic appliances in her car when an unknown robber appeared from somewhere and snatched her handbag and sped away towards main road on a motorcycle.

She added her bag was containing 850 Euros, Rs 60,000, Pakistani Passport, Residence Card of France, national and international driving licences, ATM Cards, SIMs and air ticket. She asked police to register case and to arrest the snatcher. Police registered case and started investigation, sources said.

Another citizen namely Shan Ali lodged complaint with PS Kohsar that unknown dacoits have snatched purse of his cousin containing mobile phone and Rs 50000 cash from Blue Area. Police registered case and started investigation with no arrest or recovery so far. Likewise, auto-theft gangs have pilfered a car and motorcycle from the limits of PS Karachi Company. Police have registered cases against the car jackers on complaints of victim owners, sources said.

Meanwhile, Lohi Bher Police nabbed three outlaws including two women and recovered snatched gold ornaments from their possession, a police spokesman said. He said that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan had ordered crackdown against criminals specially involved in street crime.

Following these orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city and no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

As per directions, SP (Rural) Farooq Amjad constituted special teams under supervision of SDPO Rukhsar Medhi including SHO Sub-Inspect Shahid Zaman along with other officials. Police team nabbed three accused including two ladies Arslan, Ayasha and Marium and recovered snatched gold ornaments from their possession. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG Operations Waqar Ud Din Syed have appreciated overall performance of Police team and announced commendation certificates along with cash rewards for policemen who arrested these gangsters.