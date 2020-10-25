Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that it is time to change the destiny of Pakistan.

The sun of people’s sovereignty is about to rise and the game of puppets is about to end.

In her address to the PDM rally in Quetta, she strongly condemned the issue of blasphemous sketches in France and said that the heart of the entire Muslim Ummah was saddened by this heinous act and the incident deserve as much condemnation as possible. The publication of blasphemous sketches in France hurt our feelings, she said.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that 'like Punjab, students of Balochistan are also dear to me. It is unfortunate that the scholarship of Baloch students has been terminated. Baloch students protested against this in the cold but no one took pity on them. It is hoped that the rulers will show mercy and scholarships will be restored.'

The Muslim League leader said that: 'Quaid-e-Azam had said that respect the vote of the people, respect the constitution but was that implemented in 72 years? Was the constitution respected? Were the policies made by public representatives and obeyed?'

"We demand respect for the vote. State and fake governments should not be formed above the state. It is the job of public representatives to formulate policies for the country. 72 years have passed but the words of Quaid-e-Azam have not been followed.'' she said.