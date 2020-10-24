Share:

LAHORE-University of Management and Technology (UMT) held its 19th annual convocation 2020 at varsity’s Johar Town campus Lahore. Total 2340 graduates were given away degrees in various disciplines on this occasion. 1517 Bachelors, 296 Masters, 509 MS/M.Phil and 18 PhD degrees were awarded. DG UMT Abid HK Shirwani, members of the Board of Governors, members of the Board of Trustees, worthy faculty members, eminent guests, and graduating students attended the proceedings of the convocation. Furthermore 34 Patron’s Gold Medals, 35 Rector’s Silver Medals, 17 Rector’s Academic Excellence Awards Gold Medal, 13 Certificates of Excellence, 05 Rector’s Research Recognition Award, 09 Special Medal Awards, 07 Rector’s Award for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, 19 Extra Curricular Medal and Award, 04 Highest Number of Publications (Faculty), 04 Highest Impact Factor Publication (Faculty) were also given away on the occasion of the annual convocation. UMT/ILM President Ibrahim Hassan Murad in his address welcomed Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Governor Punjab and Patron UMT by saying that he is a patron by deeds and actions in true spirit. He congratulated the graduating students and their families on behalf of UMT and ILM Trust. Addressing the occasions, he added that we are just recovering from a global pandemic that has taken countless lives and by the grace of Allah Almighty and with your cooperation; UMT did not waver in the face of this monstrous challenge. He said that our prime concern throughout this challenge was to provide uninterrupted services to our students.