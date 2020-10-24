Share:

ISLAMABAD-The exports of vegetable from the country during first quarter of current financial year witnessed bout 11.58 per cent growth as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-September, 2020, about 106,819 metric tons of vegetables worth $41.986 million ex­ported as compared the exports of the same period of last year. However, exports of rice during the period under review witnessed about 23.47 per cent decrease as compared the exports of same period of last year, ac­cording the data of Pakistan Bureau of Sta­tistics. About 621,371 metric tons of rice worth $360.197 million exported during first quarter of current financial year as compared the exports 859,063 metric tons valuing $470,639 million of the corresponding period of last year, it added. Meanwhile, country also earned $130.667 million by exporting about 141,318 metric tons of basmati rice during first three months of current financial year as compared the exports of 219,080 metric tons valuing $196.347 million of same period last year, it said adding that exports of basmati rice also remained on down track and reduced by 26.79 per cent. In last 03 months 5,016 met­ric tons spices valuing $19.544 million, which was up by 17.90 per cent as compared the exports of 4,007 metric tons worth $16.577 million of same period of last year. During the period from July-September, meat and meat products exports grew by 7.98 per cent as about 22,483 metric tons of above mentioned commodity worth 76.261 million exported as against 18,760 metric tons valuing $70.622 million of same period of last year.