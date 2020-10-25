Share:

FAISALABAD - A walk was organised by District Health Authority (DHA) here on Saturday to mark the World Polio Eradication Day. The walk, which began from District Council Chowk, was led by MPA Firdous Rai along with Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali.It concluded at Red Crescent Hospital.

The marchers were holding banners and placards in their hands inscribed with slogans creating awareness in people about the utility of administering polio vaccine to children in order to protect them against the crippling disease.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Afifa Shajia, Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari, CEO Health Dr Mushtaq Sipra, DHO Dr Bilal Ahmed, District Coordinator Dr Aurangzeb, WHO representative Dr Mudassar, area in-charge and members of the civil society were present on the occasion.