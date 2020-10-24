Share:

It has surfaced that one of the accused in the motorway incident is a habitual criminal with several FIRs of harassment, robbery and gang rape. Sadly, this man has been getting bails easily, the most recent on 8th Aug. Now the question is why was he getting bails instead of being sentenced? Who is failing to do their jobs? Perhaps the police failed in collecting sufficient evidence or the prosecution failed to fight the case effectively. Or maybe the court gives too easily unconditional bails to the accused just to lower the burden of cases on them. No matter the reason, someone is to blame and I blame the entire system that failed the lady who got raped in front of her children by a man who should have been behind bars years ago and not on the roads.

ABDUL MAJEED SHAH,

Karachi.