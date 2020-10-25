Share:

LAHORE-Zaid Alam from Northern and Balochistan’s Akbar-ur-Rehman struck centuries, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Asif Afridi and Muhammad Imran from Southern Punjab bagged six wickets each on day two of the second round Second XI Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches in Karachi.

According to information made available here, a century by opener Zaid Alam had Northern batting at 170 for four at the close of play against Central Punjab at the TMC Ground. Zaid stroked his way to 112 from 128 hitting seven fours and eight sixes before he was dismissed by Atizaz Habib Khan, who took six wickets on the opening day of the match. Zaid’s century was preceded by a hattrick by off-spinner Ziad Khan, who accounted for Farhan Khan (13), Atiq-ur-Rehman (57) and Mohammad Ali (0). Ziad, with four for three from 2.4 overs, was the highest wicket-taker for Northern as Central Punjab were bowled out for 244 in 66.4 overs. Northern, in their second innings, lead by 54 runs. On Sunday, the final day of the contest, Taimoor Sultan (3) and Nihal Mansoor (22) will resume their innings.

Asif Afridi’s brilliant six for 50 in 19 overs had Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 258 runs away from win with openers Mohammad Mohsin Khan and Mohammad Naeem Snr not out on 0 and five. Sindh, in their second innings, were bowled out for 133 as left-arm orthodox Asif took six wickets and Mohammad Imran chipped in with two for 23. Sindh captain and wicketkeeper Saifullah Bangash with 34 off 72 was the top-scorer in the innings. This took Asif’s wicket tally for the match to eight after he took two wickets for 75 runs yesterday.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in their first innings, managed 139 all out after resuming the day on 16 for none. Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Haris made 36 – the highest score of the innings. Leg-spinner Abrar took four wickets for 32 runs, while Shahnawaz and Aamer Ali returned three for 35 and two for 18.

SCORES IN BRIEF

CENTRAL PUNJAB V NORTHERN, TMC GROUND, KARACHI

NORTHERN 128 all out, 56.1 overs (Taimoor Sultan 29, Ziad Khan 25, Zaid Alam 24, Raza Hasan 23; Atizaz Habib Khan 6-19, Kamran Afzal 2-59) and 170-4, 52 overs (Zaid Alam 112, Nihal Mansoor 22 not out; Atizaz Habib Khan 3-34) vs CENTRAL PUNJAB 244 all out, 66.4 overs (Atiq-ur-Rehman 57, Muhammad Akhlaq 50, Mohammad Faiq 49, Atizaz Habib Khan 29; Ziad Khan 4-3, Shadab Majeed 3-34, Raza Hasan 3-107)

KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA

V SINDH, KCCA STADIUM, KARACHI

SINDH 270-8, 83 overs (Ammad Alam 98, Danish Aziz 46, Saifullah Bangash 43, Saad Ali 22; Mohammad Imran 4-55, Asif Afridi 2-75) and 133 all out, 47 overs (Saifullah Bangash 34, Jahid Ali 25, Ammad Alam 20; Asif Afridi 6-50, Mohammad Imran 2-23) vs KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA 139 all out, 41.3 overs (Mohammad Haris 36, Mohammad Mohsin Khan 21, Musadiq Ahmed 20, Mohammad Sarwar Afridi 20; Abrar Ahmed 4-32, Shahnawaz 3-35, Aamer Ali 2-18) and 6-0, 1.5 over (Mohammad Naeem Snr 5 not out)

BALOCHISTAN V SOUTHERN PUNJAB, STATE BANK STADIUM, KARACHI

SOUTHERN PUNJAB 196 all out, 73 overs (Mukhtar Ahmed 51, Zain Abbas 42, Waqar Hussain 26not out, Rameez Alam 25, Muhammad Imran 20; Mohammad Junaid 4-37, Usama Mir 3-59, Umaid Asif 2-20) and 69-1, 20 overs (Tayyab Tahir 42 not out) vs BALOCHISTAN 314-9, 83 overs (Akbar-ur-Rehman 108, Shahbaz Khan 72, Awais Zia 35, Umaid Asif 24, Usama Mir 21 not out; Muhammad Imran 6-106, Zia-ul-Haq 3-68)