KARACHI - Linkedin, an international professional network, is planning to establish its office in Pakistan.

This was stated by Chairman of the Board of Investment (BoI), Saleem H Mandviwalla, here on Monday.

He was of the view that with this the Linkedin would help promote Pakistan on its website. Saleem Mandviwalla hoped that the office of Linkedin would be operational in Pakistan either by the end of this year or the beginning of the next year. This would lead to the setting up of Linkedin’s proper operations in Pakistan.

The BoI chief believed that the initial investment would be to the extent of dollars 10 million. He was of the view that Linkedin is focusing on Pakistan as one of its important markets. “This is of great interest to us”, Saleem Mandviwalla further remarked.

He said that he was informed that there are 1.2 million Pakistanis who are connected to this website and that these include the overseas Pakistanis besides those living in this country.

The BoI Chairman maintained that the concept of this website is to connect the professionals as well as the businessmen and others.

“In my view this is a very serious network”, he further remarked, adding that job-finding is one of the activities. “The BoI would like to use them as a very effective tool and an important platform”, he further stated. Saleem Mandviwalla said that he had a very detailed discussion with Fredrick Berscl, Director of Linkedin. Currently over 175 million use Linkedin to exchange information, ideas and opportunities.