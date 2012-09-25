ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf has directed chairperson BISP to provide assistance to flood-affected people of Balochistan on priority basis. The Prime Minister gave the direction when BISP Chairperson Farzana Raja called on him at the Prime Minister’s House on Monday. She told the Prime Minister that BISP is working for the rehabilitation of its beneficiary families affected by recent floods in Balochistan, Sindh and the Punjab, as they need urgent help. She said that BISP has provided financial support of over Rs 25 billion to 450,000 families in Balochistan. The Prime Minister appreciated programme’s performance and the transparency in its operations. He said that the international appreciation and support is reflective of the progress of the programme, which is playing a vital role in making Pakistan a welfare state.