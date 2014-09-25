ISLAMABAD - After keeping mum for more than two weeks, allowing LPG mafia to fleece general public, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Wednesday finally awoke and claimed that it has started a crackdown against overcharging marketing companies and their dealers.

According to OGRA spokesperson, upon receiving news and complaints about the overcharging on the part of LPG marketing companies, dealers and retailers, the authority sent inspection teams in the vicinity of Islamabad, certain authorized dealers/distributors were found overcharging on the respective company’s “published price”.

The Nation on September 18 had published a news report on LPG price hike and unveiled powerful mafia behind this white-collar crime. According to the report, in just ten days the prices shoot more than Rs 25 and the price of 15 kg cylinder shoot to Rs 2150 in retail market in just from Rs 1800. LPG is known as poor man’s fuel and is widely used in areas where natural gas is not available.

According to the Ogra official, marketing companies are supposed to notify a “published maximum price” and no dealer can charge anything more than that.

Those found charging high prices would be sent show cause notices and after the due course of time a strict action would be taken against them, which could be heavy fines or revocation of marketing licenses”, the official said.

It is pertinent to mention that whenever any irregularity in oil and gas sector is reported in media, OGRA media department is quick to issue press releases claiming to take strict action. But against how many over-chargers or violators are taken to task, OGRA is yet to announce that.