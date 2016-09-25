CAIRO:– An Egyptian court on Saturday sentenced seven men to hang for killing a police general in the unrest following the 2013 military overthrow of Islamist president Mohamed Morsi. It was the defendants' second trial, after having won an appeal against an initial sentencing. They can appeal one last time. General Nabil Farag was shot dead in September 2013 when police raided the village of Kerdassa near Cairo where Morsi's supporters had holed up more than two months after his overthrow. Farag died from a single 9mm bullet to the chest.–AFP