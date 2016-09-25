A Taliban adviser on Sunday confirmed the death of former spokesperson of the militant outfit, Azam Tariq, in Afghanistan’s Paktika province.

Three other Taliban leaders have also been reportedly killed by the joint Afghan and Nato airstrikes in the Laman area of Paktika provice, said Pakistani security sources.

Raess Khan, who used the nom de guerre Azam Tariq, was killed in air strikes late on Saturday.

A Taliban affiliate, Zeeshan Haider Mehsud, confirmed the death of Tariq and his son while fighting Afghan security forces.

The Taliban adviser added that 10 other militants were killed in the fighting which erupted in Paktika province.