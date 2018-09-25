Share:

SIALKOT/WAZIRABAD - The River Chenab remained in low flood as the water level soured to 103,802 cusecs at Head Marala near Sialkot after fresh spell of rains in Sialkot region and in the catchment areas of neighbouring Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

However, the people of 23 Pasrur villages remained disconnected from the rest of the Sialkot district as the three main breaches occurred in Nullah Dek near village Ooncha Pahaarang Pasrur tehsil could not be repaired by the district administration.

Meanwhile, Sialkot District administration has established four flood emergency relief Centers in Near Marala, Chaprar, Chahoor and Pasrur for providing the emergency relief to the local flood affected people. The flood situation was totally under control in Sialkot District, the district administration claimed. The administration had already issued high alert in the areas along the banks of River Chenab and River Tavi near Head Marala and Chaprar-Sialkot besides putting the officials concerned on red alert, said the deputy commissioner.

He added that the water level was receding in River Tavi as it was now 11,000 cusecs in River Tavi near Head Marala. In Pasrur, 23 villages of Pasrur tehsil were disconnected with the rest of the Sialkot district.

In Wazirabad, after flood warning from Indian side, the local administration kept watching the current position of River Chenab near Wazirabad.

River Chenab near Wazirabad remained normal with 70 thousands cusecs water flow. The river was flowing with 30 thousands cusecs on Sunday which increased up to 105,000 cusecs on Monday. Earlier, Assistant Commissioner Saulat Hayat Wattoo took security measures and issued warning to almost 12 villages of Area Bella situated on the left bank of the river.

The Administration has established a relief camp in Khanki near Barrage. The current situation of water level at Head Marala is 100,000 cusecs up stream and 67,000 cusecs downstream. Upstream of Khanki Barrage is 105,000 cusecs and downstream is 97,000 cusecs. Nullah Palkhu near Wazirabad is flowing normal.