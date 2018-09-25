Share:

ISLAMABAD - A parliamentary committee was Monday informed that the government has deleted 350 unapproved projects from the PSDP 2018-19 and has reduced the developmental budget portfolio from Rs 800 billion to Rs 675 billion.

In the revised PSDP 2018-19, 350 unapproved projects were removed which will save Rs 55 billion to Rs 57 billion, said the Advisor on PSDP of the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms while briefing the Senate standing committee here. The Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Reforms that met with Senator Agha Shahzaib Khan Durrani in the chair directed the government to explain before committee the criteria adopted for incorporating adjustments in the projects and deletion of the development projects from the list of Public Sector Development Program (PSDP).

The committee discussed in detail the overall PSDP and considered recommendations of members on the proposed finance supplementary amendment bill 2018 relating to PSDP.

Advisor of the Planning Ministry on PSDP, Asif Sheikh, and other concerned departments gave a brief overview of the revised PSDP. After the revision, the federal PSDP has come down to Rs 675 billion, from Rs 800 billion, while the remaining Rs 50 billion will be funded through public private partnership mode, he said. The government will save Rs 125 billion by downward revising the PSDP 2018-19. It is pertinent to mention here that earlier the government was claiming that the PSDP 2018-19 has an allocation of Rs 1030 billion, but the claim was not supported by the Pink Book of the Finance ministry because it has a developmental allocation of only Rs 800 billion.

The advisor said that the biggest saving will be coming from the deletion of the unapproved projects, followed by the projects with zero utilization and with 10 to 20 percent utilization.

The deletion of 350 unapproved projects will save Rs 55 to Rs 57 billion, the projects with zero utilization will save around Rs 17 billion, while the projects with less than 20 percent utilization will save Rs 5 billion, he said.

The committee was informed that projects related to water, power, FATA education and health would remain unchanged. Chairman of the committee observed that all the projects have certain public significance and their deletion from the list would add to the hardships of the people, however, the mechanism adopted by the ministry concerned is ambiguous and there is need to adopt a holistic approach to prioritise the development plans as per public needs. The committee sought details of the projects deleted from the list with reasons. The committee will discuss all the projects in its meeting today (Tuesday) to finalise recommendations.

The meeting was attended by Senators Rukhsana Zubairi, Gianchand and Kauda Babar. Senior officers of the relevant departments were also present.