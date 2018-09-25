Share:

MULTAN - JUI-F Sindh General Secretary Maulana Rashid Mahmood Somroo has said that the people have started raising hues and cries due to horrible price hike and other issues just one month after the creation of incumbent government.

Addressing a news conference here at Jamia Qasimul Uloom on Monday, he expressed his fear that the people might rise against their own government like Arab spring due to the complete failure of the rulers in delivering to the public.

He pointed out that the masses used to start speaking against their governments two or three years after the elections in the past but now they started raising hues and cries just one month after the polls which was alarming.

He said that registration of treason cases against those protesting against presidential protocol in Karachi was condemnable.

"President Alvi went to Karachi with heavy protocol and when people protested, they were booked. It did not happen during the eras of even Zardari and Sharif," he lamented.

He alleged that the JUI-F was barred from coming forth as a big party in current election.

He added that there was a difference of just 50 votes between him and his rival in Larkana but it was shown as a huge difference of 25,000 votes. He said that despite facing all out opposition and negative tactics, the JUI gained strength with every passing day. "We had nine members in parliament in 2001 but today we have 14.

He condemned Indian threats to Pakistan and declared that the custodians of 'minbar or mehrab' would stand shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan army if India dared to commit any aggression against Pakistan.

"If Indians think that they can intimidate Pakistan through their threats, they are living in fool's paradise. We'll teach them a lesson," he warned.