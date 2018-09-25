Share:

HAFIZABAD - The district administration has made all precautionary measures to cope with likely flood in River Chenab and nullahs.

In this connection, an emergency meeting of the District Emergency Board was held here under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Adnan Arshad Aulakh. The meeting was attended by DPO Saifullah Khan, ADC Revenue Amna Rafique, ADC Finance Afzaal Ahmed Warraich, Assistant Commissioners Faisal Abbas Mangat Hafizabad and Tanveer Yaseen Pindi Bhattian, District Emergency Officer Sibghatullah and others. They were directed to remain fully alert to evacuate the marooned villagers in case of onslaught of flood in River Chenab and make other arrangements in this respect. District Emergency Officer Sibghatullah told the meeting that Rescue 1122 did have 39 boats, 575 life jackets, 980 plastic seats, 874 tents and other life-saving articles at its disposal. He assured that the Rescue 1122 would ensure the safety of the human and cattle lives in case of flood in the river. He further assured that the evacuated villagers would be provided shelter and food at relief centres to be set up in different places.

GRATITUDE

The provincial minister for Social Welfare and Baitul Mal, who supervised the arrangements to hold Ashura-i-Muharram in the district, has thanked Deputy Commissioner, District Police Officer, Army Officers, religious organisations, members of Tehsil and District Peace Committees, media and NGOs for ensuring interfaith harmony in the district due to which no untoward incident was reported from any place of the district.