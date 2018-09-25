Share:

KABUL - The Afghan security forces launched operations against the Islamic State (IS) group in Watapur district of eastern Kunar province on Monday amid reports of the presence of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the fugitive leader of the armed group, in eastern Nangarhar province of the insurgency-plagued country.

According to Haq Nawaz Haqyar, police chief of Kunar province, a well-coordinated operation was launched against IS hideouts in Watapur district Monday morning and so far five insurgents have been killed.

“The operations launched against IS hideouts in Ghondi area of Watapur district today morning and so far five armed militants have been killed and three others injured,” Haqyar told Xinhua.

According to the official, the operations would last for four days to wipe out the IS militants from the area. IS group has yet to make comment.

The operations against IS group have been coincided with report about the presence of Abu Bakr al-Baghdai, the elusive chief of the self-claimed Islamic caliphate in Kunar’s neighboring Nangarhar province.

“Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of Islamic State group, has been shifted to Afghanistan,” a local newspaper the Daily Weesa reported on Monday. Citing unknown sources, the paper added that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has entered Nangarhar province.

The IS fugitive leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been disappeared since the collapse of his self-claimed caliphate in Iraq last year and the gradual defeat of his fighters in Syria. IS militants had been badly defeated by Taliban outfit in northern Jawzjan province in August forcing the militants to surrender to the Afghan government.

Meanwhile, two security personnel lost their lives and five others sustained injuries as a roadside bomb struck a police van in Shortepa district of the northern Balkh province on Sunday, spokesman for provincial government Munir Ahmad Farhad said Monday.

Speaking from provincial capital Mazar-e-Sharif, the official said that the deadly incident occurred in Toqi village Sunday afternoon, killing two police on the spot and injuring three others.

The rate of government forces casualties has gone up in recent months. Afghan Defense Minister Tariq Shah Bahrami told Afghan Mushrano Jirga, or upper house of parliament, on Sunday that 30 security personnel lose their lives on average every day in fighting against militants.

XINHUA