MIRPURKHAS - The All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) members staged a protest against rude behavior of Municipal Committee Chairman Farooq Jameel with employees at local press club on Monday.

The protest was led by APCA district President Mazhar Abbasi, carrying banners and placards raised slogans against the chairman. The speakers strongly condemned the behavior of the chairman towards the employees.

They alleged that the chairman had issued threats of dire consequences to the various employees without any cause. They blamed that the chairman had involved in corruption. They urged the higher authorities to take notice and bind the chairman to change his attitude towards the employees.

Meanwhile, Citizen Rights Forum President Iftikhar Ahmed and General Secretary Muhammad Imran have alleged that Railway Department Assistant Executive Abdul Razzaque, IOW Jameel Ahmed and PWI Sheraz Channa were allegedly involved in corruption as they had allowed people to occupy the railway land after getting huge bribe.

They expressed these views while talking to the media outside Railway Station Mirpurkhas on Monday.

They further blamed that the above officers had allegedly received heavy commission in repair and renovation work of the railway station and had also been sold the old bricks and other materials of old quarters of Loco Shed Khadro railway colony. They lamented that the above officers had also allowed the people to construct residential and commercial buildings at the costly land of railway after receiving alleged bribe.

They demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federal Minister for Railway Shaikh Rasheed and the chief justice to take immediate notice an impartial inquiry about the corruption of the officers and recover looted money, remove illegal possession of illegal encroachers and punish the responsible officers.