PESHAWAR - Muhammad Taimoor Shah, managing director Sarhad Textile Mills Ltd, has been elected unopposed as chairman of the Managing Committee of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The elections were held on Monday in APTMA House, Tehkal Payan, Jamrud Road, Peshawar.

Taimoor Shah is son of Muhammad Hussain Shah, founder of Amin Group of Industries and a prominent businessman of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. As a managing director of Sarhad Textile Mills Ltd and member board of directors of Royal Textile Mills Ltd, Amin Paper Board and Shah CNG – a chain of CNG stations, Taimoor Shah has previously attained the portfolio as vice president of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the year 2014-15.

He has also served as chairman of APTMA-KP for the periods 2006-2007, 2011-2012 and 2016-17.

Moreover, he was the central vice chairman of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association for two terms 2012-2013 and 2015-2016.

The association also elected all other office bearers and members of the Regional/Zonal Managing Committee APTMA-KP for the year 2018-19 which include Sikandar Kuli Khan Khattak as vice chairman of the KP chapter, whereas, Muhammad Faiq Ahmad was elected as Treasurer, unopposed.

Speaking on the occasion, Taimoor Shah thanked the textile industry of the province for reposing confidence in him. He pledged that he would continue to struggle for the industrial development and leave no stone unturned for promoting the business and industry in the province.

He also vowed for taking efforts at government level for getting a special relief package for the industries of the province and steps for resolution of problems of the members of the association on priority basis.

Shah also requested the federal government to resolve the issues of Gas Infrastructure Development Cess on gas and electricity surcharges imposed on the industrial consumers to provide immediate relief to the industry of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.