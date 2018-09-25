Share:

Lahore - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Monday named a 14-man squad of Pakistan ‘A’ which will play a first-class game against Australia at the ICC Academy ahead of the Test series.

The four-day match will be played between September 29 and October 2 at Dubai’s ICC Academy. This will essentially be a practice match for the Australians, who will take on Pakistan in the first Test starting October 7 in Dubai once again while Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium will host the second Test.

Asad Shafiq will lead the 14-member squad while the team will also include capped players such as Usman Salahuddin, Wahab Riaz and Rahat Ali. Pakistan are however yet to announce their squad for the Test series against Australia. On the other hand, Tim Paine will lead the Australian side and some familiar faces will make a re-entry into Test cricket.

Paceman Peter Siddle has been given the nod, while Aaron Finch has also made the cut into the Australia Test side. Finch, who hasn’t represented Australia in a single Test match yet, was selected on the back of a great season in England for Surrey. The squad also includes the likes of Brendan Doggett, Jon Holland, Marnus Labuschagne and Michael Neser.

PAKISTAN A SQUAD

Sami Aslam, Abid Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asad Shafiq (capt), Usman Salahuddin, Saad Ali, Agha Salman, M Rizwan (wk), Waqas Maqsood, Wahab Riaz, Rahat Ali, Aamer Yami, Umaid Asif and Saud Shakeel