MUZAFFARGARH - The District Food Authority sealed canteens of two known - Misali Zakariya Academy in Peer Jahanian area and Shakir Science Academy and School Khangarh for poor sanitation and lack of food standards.

During separate raids, the Food Authority officials found worst sanitary condition in both the canteens besides selling unhygienic food.

The officials thoroughly examined the canteens and found different food items were stored in unhygienic and unhealthy environment food items. Similarly, non-food items were placed on pavements and uncovered areas.

The PFA officials also found managements of both the academies selling carbonated drinks in violation of a ban, which were stored in unhygienic and non-functional freezers at Shakir Academy.

Whereas at Misali Zakria, the canteen was found even in worst condition. Food and non-food items stored at unclean and unhygienic place even reptiles like lizards and other insects were found frequently contaminating food items.

The food authority sealed both canteens and iniitated legal proceedings against managements of both the academies.

Talking to The Nation, Shehzad Magsi, Director Food Authority South Punjab, informed that canteens of both the academies had been fined and sealed in the past on the same charges.

He reiterated the food authority has firm belief to provide healthy food to growing healthy nation. Our children are our future and we will not compromise on healthy and hygienic food and the violators will be dealt highhandedly, he warned.

He further advised the parents to supply homemade food to their children to avoid unhealthy and unhygienic food by such institutions.

Khurram Malazai