LOS ANGELES-Carrie Underwood is ‘’incredibly grateful’’ for her fans, after her album ‘Cry Pretty’ landed the number one spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

The 35-year-old singer made history this weekend when her latest studio venture came in on top, as she became the only woman to have taken four country albums to the top spot on the all-genre albums chart. And the ‘Before He Cheats’ hitmaker couldn’t be happier with the news, as she thanked her loyal supporters for making it possible.

Speaking to Billboard, she said: ‘’This album is so special to me for so many reasons and I couldn’t be more proud that people have embraced it the way they have.

‘’I feel so blessed to be able to do what I do, and I am incredibly grateful for the support of fans around the world that make it all possible.’’ Carrie - who has three-year-old son Isaiah and is expecting her second child with husband Mike Fisher - racked up 266,000 album sales in the week ending September 20, which marks the biggest week of 2018 for any album by a woman, and the largest for a country record in more than three years.

The singer recorded the album during a tough time in her life, following a scary fall which left her needing 40 stitches in her face, and the recent admission that she’d suffered three miscarriages in two years between 2017 and 2018.

Previously, Carrie said ‘Cry Pretty’ was a personal record for her, as she ‘’wrote more’’ songs for it than she ever has before.

She said: ‘’With the ‘Cry Pretty’ album, I wrote more for this one that I’ve ever written before and went into producing. It means a lot to me, that I was there every step of the way. I wasn’t trying to communicate to somebody else, what I wanted things to sound and feel like. I was in the drivers seat.’’