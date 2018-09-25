Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that new dimensions will be given to cooperation with China in the Punjab province.

He was talking to Chinese ambassador Yao Jing at Punjab House, Islamabad, on Monday. Issues of mutual interest, including bilateral relations, CPEC, projects being completed in Punjab through Chinese corporation and enhancing the investment, came under discussion during the meeting.

He said China had assured Punjab of every possible cooperation in different projects including promotion of agriculture, eradication of poverty, initiating the process of development in the neglected southern areas of Punjab and provision of potable water to people. He said that process of reforms was being speedily implemented in Punjab of new Pakistan where new opportunities of foreign investment were being generated besides providing all-out facilities and protection to investors.

“Rather than depending on any aid, special attention is being paid to investment in new Pakistan in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he said.

He said that China was a longstanding friend of Pakistan and CPEC had transformed these friendly relations into bonds of investment which is a symbol of bright future for both countries. He said that visionary leadership of PTI was fully aware of importance of CPEC project and this project was being given new dimensions through Saudi investment. He said this investment has enhanced utility of this gigantic project and help achieve objectives in future with renewed vigour.

The Chief Minister said that China had sided with Pakistan in every hour of trial and hearts of people of both the countries beat in unison. Similarities exist in viewpoints of leadership of both the countries on different international issues. He said that Chinese development is a role model for Pakistan and Chinese experiences will be fully benefitted for the building of a new Pakistan under the leadership of prime minister Imran Khan. He said that PTI government is committed to eradicate corruption and far-reaching steps are being taken to bring back the looted money from abroad. It will enhance public trust over the government departments and trust of the foreign investors will also be restored. It will usher in a new era of development and the development process will be accelerated, he added. He said that PTI government is a government of the people and VIP culture has been eliminated. Simplicity is being promoted and prime minister Imran Khan has started elimination of VIP culture from him. He said that public friendly steps of the government have enhanced the trust of common man on the government. The PTI government is speedily working on 100-day program to transform every sector of life and the environment is fully safe and sound for foreign investment, he further said.

Chinese ambassador congratulated Usman Buzdar and said that Chinese government will extend every possible cooperation to the new government in Pakistan in all the sectors of life and Pakistan-China friendship will be further strengthened in days to come. Punjab has important place in national economy and China has keen interest in agricultural development of Punjab and every possible cooperation and investment will be provided in this regard. He said that China will provide its cooperation to improve the social sector. In the next phase of CPEC, contacts with the people will be strengthened and local people will be provided cooperation in different social sectors so that Pakistan-China friendship could be further strengthened, he added.

The Chief Minister also presented the gift of traditional stick of DG Khan to the Chinese ambassador.

Also, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that concerned ministries have been given targets to implement the 100-day agenda of Prime Minister Imran Khan and added that he has been personally supervising the progress made by these departments.

In a statement issued here on Monday , the chief minister said that 100-day agenda is an initiative of bringing qualitative improvements in the lives of people and instructions have been issued to implement it. Consistent monitoring of the progress made on this agenda is being done, he added. He said that implementation on 100-day program will be made at every cost because it is an initiative of providing relief to the people. The incumbent government is the own government of the people and the problems will be solved at their doorsteps. He said that PTI government will promote supremacy of justice, merit and good governance. He disclosed that a complaint cell will be set up in chief minister’s office to help solve the problems of the people and added that the state-of-the-art system will be devised for it. People will be provided necessary relief through this cell which will proactively work to solve the difficulties of the general public at the earliest, concluded the chief minister.

Also, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condemned the attack on camp of Tribal Peace Lashkar in Dasht Goran area of Dera Bugti and expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief on the martyrdom of peace volunteers. He has also prayed for early recovery of the injured. The terrorists and the anarchists cannot succeed in their nefarious designs and government and the people are fully committed to completely eradicate the menace of terrorism.