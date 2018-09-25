Share:

ATTOCK - A youth and a girl were slaughtered for honour in the jurisdiction of Attock Saddar police here on Monday.

Police have registered an FIR and are trying to arrest the accused. Maqbool and Allah Bakhsh, residents of Golra, told police that on listening to her hue and cry, they went to the nearby deserted area where Waheed Akhtar was holding the latter's niece Sumera Bibi's arms while her father Masood was cutting her throat with a sharp knife.

Meanwhile, they further alleged, the dead body of Ziaul Islam was lying nearby. They said that both Masood and Waheed Ahmad escaped from the crime scene. They said Sumera and Zia had been slaughtered in the name of honour.

As per the police, Zia had illicit relations with Sumera. The police were on the hunt to arrest the accused. The dead bodies after post mortem were handed over to their relatives for burial.

DPO Hasan Asad Alvi has constituted a team headed by DSP to investigate the real cause behind the double murder.