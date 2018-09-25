Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court on Monday gave another chance to the suspended SSP Malir Rao Anwar, home department and others to file their replies in written on two petitions regarding the transfer of under-trail cases against Rao Anwar, until October 8.

Abid Zuberi Advocate has submitted power of attorney on behalf of Rao Anwar main accused in two cases pertaining killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud in fake encounter and launching fake case.

Before submitting his powers, Abid Zubair appeared before a bench headed by Chief Justice of SHC, Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh and pleaded for the adjournment, the bench refused his plea and directed to submit the power at first, the bench also remarked that the hearing will not be adjourned until the powers was not filed. The bench expressed his annoyance while giving their remarks by saying that different lawyers appear before the bench and request for adjournment, the court will not allow and tolerate such approach anymore to adopt delay tactics.

The lawyer filed the power of attorney and sought further time to submit reply on both the petitions.

On his request, the court adjourned the hearing with the direction to submit the comments and the case details in the next hearing.

Two petitions have been filed by Muhammad Khan, father of Naqeebullah Mehsud, seeking transfer of two cases against former SSP Malir, Rao Anwar from the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) No 2 to another court.

The suspended SSP Malir and his police party is facing trail in two cases pertaining to kill Naqeebullah and three others in staged encounter, and another case is to launch a fake FIR against them for possession of explosives and illegal weapons.

In his preliminary arguments, the petitioner’s counsel, Faisal Siddiqui advocate pleaded the court to restrain the trail court of anti terrorist court No-2 for further proceeding of the cases until the judgment on the pleas. He added that the trail court had lost its credibility by allegedly providing benefits to the accused party.

In last hearing, the plaintiff’s lawyer argued that Rao Anwar and other respondents did not submit their reply despite the SHC notice. The bench was informed that the main suspect Rao Anwar refused to collect the SHC notice.

A joint investigation team (JIT) had later found that the four had been falsely implicated, with the court later ruling that Mehsud had no extremist tendencies.

Rao Anwar has been granted bail in both the cases from the trail court.

Advocate Siddiqui contended that the trail court of ATC was not conducting the trial fairly. He said that they did not trust the ATC court and wanted the case to be shifted to a different court.

Mohammad Khan, father of Naqeebullah, the South Waziristan-native who was murdered in a fake police encounter in January, said in his petition that the key accused Rao Anwar and his subordinates had been booked for murdering his son and three other citizens in a fake encounter in Shah Latif Town on January 13.

In his prior arguments, the petitioner’s lawyer, Advocate Faisal Siddiqui said the trial court had developed a bias in favour of Anwar and his subordinate officers, and that bias was apparent from the fact that the presiding officer had to date failed to consider and pass any order on the written objections filed by the applicant.