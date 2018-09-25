Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Highway Authority Jawad Rafique Malik on Monday revealed that the upcoming Pakistan-China Joint Cooperation Committee meeting would discuss the possibilities to make procurement process for CPEC projects more competitive, adding that the Pakistani side would try to pave a way for indigenous firms to bid for future projects in addition to Chinese companies.

He was responding to concerns raised by Senator Nauman Wazir Khattak regarding anomalies in procurement process and agreements signed with Chinese firms in the Senate Standing Committee on Communication, which met here in the seminar room of the Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Affairs (PIPS) under the chair of Senator Hidayat Ullah.

Khattak had earlier asked a supplementary question in Upper House of the Parliament and sought details of Sukkur-Multan Motorway project.

The NHA officers briefed the parliamentary body that the Sukkur-Multan motorway project was awarded in quite transparent manner as per the framework agreement and in line with PPRA rules. They said that Economic and Commercial Counsellor at Embassy of China gave 3 names of Chinese firms for construction of the project.

“The contract was awarded to China State Construction Corporation as it had given the lowest evaluated bid as compared to other two companies, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation and Sinohydro Corporation”, the NHA officials said.

During the presentation given by chairman NHA regarding procurement of works for Sukkur-Multan motorway project, Senator Khattak showed his dissatisfaction and questioned that why only 3 Chinese firms were allowed to bid for the project.

“Funds provided for such projects are not a gift but a liability over whole nation, which we will have to return ultimately”, Khattak said, adding, “In present scenario, I am wondering that how we would be able to return this amount”.

He suggested that extra care was required while signing agreements with Chinese firms while the process to award the contracts should be made fully transparent and competitive. “There was no proper planning prior to signing agreements with China”, he said, adding, “A careful attitude could enable us to construct a ‘road of gold’ from Khunjrab to Gawadar”.

In response, Chairman NHA Jawad Rafique Malik said that he had already included this point for discussion in the next JCC meeting’s agenda scheduled to be held in October. He, however, requested that media should not report any matter prematurely regarding CPEC without having full understanding as our enemy countries could use the information for their ulterior motives.

Meanwhile, the chairman NHA assured that the Shahdadkot-Khuzdar road would be completed in December 2018 as almost 90 per cent of work had already been completed, adding that 8 bridges on the road would also be constructed soon. The Inspector General of National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) also briefed the committee regarding the fines being charged from commuters over violations and suggested an increase in fine amount.

He showed his helplessness in imposing excessive fines on habitual violators of traffic rules as according to him, the NH&MP did not have complete data of motor driver licences.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Communication Murad Saeed, senators Talha Mehmood, Maula Bakhsh Chandio, Fida Khan, Dr Ashok Kumar, Mir Yousaf Badini, Agha Shahzaib Durrani, Usman Khan Kakar and Liaqat Khan Taraki as well as officers from Ministry of Communication, NHA and NH&MP.