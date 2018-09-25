Share:

SUKKUR - Deputy Commissioner Ghulam Murtaza presided over a meeting with government high ups to implement the directives of Sindh Water Commission chairman at his office on Monday.

Railway Department engineer told the meeting that demand notice of amounting to Rs13 million for Adam Shah colony has been deposited while scheme of Qureshi Goth amounting to Rs19.75 million has been included in the PC-1.

The deputy commissioner issued directives to all the assistant commissioners and town officers to furnish him detailed report about new and old housing societies in their respective areas within ten days and also submit the assurance certificate about non-occupation of government lands within jurisdictions of their talukas. The deputy commissioner issued directives to the Sukkur SSP that the tractor trolleys loaded with building material coming in the city areas may be bound to cover the building material of their trolleys an come carefully in city areas so that cleanliness of the roads of city may not affect.

The Sukkur municipal commissioner told the meeting that Pir Murad Ali Shah of Qureshi Goth was existed on the area of 45 acres out of which there was occupation on 43 acres area. He further said that the notices have issued to 235 persons from the municipal administration. He said that after completing legal formalities for remaining people action would be taken according to the Local Government Act for eviction of occupation and report thereof would be submitted to the Sindh Water Commission chairman.

Murtaza directed the executive engineers and the municipal authorities to visit the site of all three schemes in Qureshi Goth and get resolved the problems there, so that the directives of the chairman could be implemented and also the people could also be provided relief.

Sukkur Mayor Barrister Arsalan Islam Shaikh directed the Sindh Building Control Authority deputy director not to issue the NOC to those societies for approval of housing schemes if such societies have no facilities of electricity transformers, water supply connections, fire extinguishers and car parking etc.

The deputy commissioner directed the municipal commissioner that while making schemes of underground water, the underground water must be got checked from the chemical laboratory because mostly the stir included in underground water which was dangerous for the health of human life.