Rawalpindi-Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Dr Umer Jahangir said that sitting peacefully is out of question till polio virus is completely eradicated from the region.

He said that polio is a national issue and conducting repeated campaigns will ensure that not a single child is left out. He said Assistant Commissioners are monitoring the performance of polio teams on daily basis.

He said all the anti polio teams should impart their duties with commitment and dedication to make Pakistan a polio free country.

DC expressed these views while kicking off 5 days anti polio campaign by administring polio drops to children in a camp here on Monday.

He was flanked by Chief Executive Health Authority Dr Khalid, Deputy Director Development Saima Ghafoor, DHO Uzma Hayyat, Chaudhry Muhammad Hussain and other officials.

DC said the polio teams should focus on children who enter in Rawalpindi from other parts of province during the anti polio campaign. He said depriving children under ages of five from polio drops might result in life disability of children.

Earlier, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Khalid briefed the DC that the polio teams would administer a total of 848250 children during five days anti polio campaign.

As many as 221 UC MOs and 496 Area Incharges were deputed in the field to achieve the target, he said. He said a total of 2333 Mobile polio teams have also been constituted that would visit door to door to vaccinate the children with polio drops. Similarly, the health department has established 287 fixed points and 119 transit points to administer polio drops to children.

DC ordered the officials of health department to submit daily progress report with his office.