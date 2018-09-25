Share:

LODHRAN - All departments should play due effective role to eradicate diseases like polio, said Deputy Commissioner Saqib Ali Ateel on Monday.

While inaugurating Polio Immunization Campaign here at DHQ Hospital here, he expressed his resolve to ensure hundred percent anti-polio vaccination to end the disease.

He directed officers of the Education Department to promote importance of the campaign among students.

On the occasion, Dr Wasim Ahmad said that during the three days anti-polio campaign, 305,000 children under the age of five will be vaccinated, adding that any children left out during the campaign will be vaccinated in the additional two days. He briefed that all arrangements have been completed to make the drive a success.

He disclosed that anti-measles vaccination campaign will be launched in the district from October 15, which will continue till 27th.