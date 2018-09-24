Share:

Rawalpindi-The two member inquiry committee in its final report on Monday has given a clean chit to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Prisons Navid Rauf and Superintendent Adiala Jail Saeed Ullah Gondal for leaking pictures of jailed Muhammad Hanif Abbasi that he took with deposed Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif and others, informed sources on Monday.

The inquiry committee held more than 50-low cadre officials of Adiala Jail guilty for allowing the PML-N leaders to bring mobile phones/camera inside the jail, the day Mian Nawaz Sharif was released from prison on orders of Islamabad High Court, they said. Mobile phones and cameras are not permitted within the prison facility as per law. The committee also recommended strict action against the guilty officials of prison department, sources said.

The two member committee comprising Deputy Inspector General of Prisons Multan Region Malik Shaukat and Additional Inspector General Judicial Malik Safdar has submitted its inquiry report with Inspector General Punjab (IGP) Prisons Shahid Saleem Baig, sources added.

Earlier, the two member committee had visited Adiala Jail last week and obtained CCTV footage inside the jail besides grilling the DIG Prisons, Superintendent and 50 other officials of Adiala Jail.

On last Saturday, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, the former MNA of PML-N serving life imprisonment after conviction in Ephedrine smuggling case, was shifted to Attock Prisons from Adiala Jail on recommendations of inquiry committee.

The committee was formed to investigate how photographs were taken of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif and others in the office of Adiala Jail superintendent prior to release of Sharifs on Wednesday last on orders of the Islamabad High Court. Muhammad Hanif Abbasi was one of the leaders seen in the photo.

Formed by IGP Prisons Shahid Saleem Baig, the committee was tasked with investigating who managed to bring a camera or phone into the office of Adiala Jail Superintendent Saeedullah Gondal.

Punjab Home Department Secretary and IGP Prisons could not be approached for their point of views on the issue.