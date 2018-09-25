Share:

OKARA - Indian army chief's war threat cannot depress Pakistani government, army and the nation. "India will receive stone in exchange of brick." It was conveyed by Chaudhry Asif Rehman Advocate during a media talk here. He said, "India takes Pakistan's offer for negotiations on all problems as its weakness. So, it has threatened a war with Pakistan just to grab attention of the world." He added, "The world is well aware of India's utter lies and her atrocities in Kashmir. Pakistan desires peace, but any aggression will be crushed."

Similarly, local leader of Punjab Anjuman-e-Mazareen Shehzad Shafi said that threats from Indian army chief were of meagre importance. He said, "The Indian Army did not have courage to face valiant Pakistani soldiers." He added, "Pakistan is a responsible nuclear power, and knew how to guard and defend its soil." He stated, "The enemy will have to suffer an ignominious defeat if he tries to cross into the Pakistani territory." He pointed out, "The Pakistani government, the army and the entire nation have a firm belief in peace. But it doesn't mean they will sit silent in case they are threatened with war." He noted, "In fact India is facing constant degradation across the globe. So, it has taken a foolish step to create tension with Pakistan to grab attention of the world."