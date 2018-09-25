Share:

LAHORE - A local court on Monday confirmed the interim bail granted to Asif Hashmi, former chairman of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), in a corruption case.

The case was filed by the FIA Lahore on April 19, 2016 under sections 109, 409 of the PPC RW 5(2)47 PCA. Special Judge Malik Rafiq said in his order dated September 24 that the case is of further inquiry hence the interim bail already granted to the petitioner by the court is hereby confirmed.

The FIA officials found in the course of inquiry that 152 development works were executed in ETPB during his chairmanship. Schemes worth Rs20 million were approved by the Departmental Clearance Committee without the participation of member (finance). During execution, cost of many schemes increased beyond Rs20 million that were not got approved from the ETPB.