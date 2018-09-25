Share:

OKARA : An elderly man was killed while various others were injured in an armed clash between two families connected through watta-satta marriages of their children here the other day.

According to police sources, Yasmin, daughter of Ghulam Sarwar, a resident of Hujra Shah Moqeem was married off to Iqbal Hussain, son of Falak Sher, a resident of Shergarh; while Shazia Bibi, daughter of Falak Sher was married off to Asif Ali, son of Ghulam Sarwar according to watta-satta tradition.

The marriage of Yasmin and Iqbal produced a son Sheharyar. A few days ago, Yasmin quarrelled with Iqbal and went to her parents at Hujra Shah Moqeem whereas her minor son stayed with his father Iqbal. The other night when Iqbal, his father Falak Sher, brother Rajab Ali were at home; suddenly Asif Ali, his brothers Ali Ahmed, Kashif Ali and M Amir Jhujh, along with two more accomplices and Yasmin Bibi entered the house with weapons and started shooting. Ahmed Ali shot in the chest of Rajab Ali; Kashif hit the elderly Falak Sher and knocked him out. The neighbours arrived at the site. One Ali Hussain tried to intervene but Nadeem shot and injured him on the heel. The assailants were trying to kidnap the minor Sheharyar. When the crowd grew on the site, the assailants escaped shooting in the air. Falak Sher died, two persons were injured. Shergarh police registered a case.