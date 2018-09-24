Share:

ISLAMABAD-Two women from Pakistan who created Facebook groups have been selected for the social networking giant’s first Community Leadership Programme, a private news channel reported Monday.

Kanwal Ahmed of Soul Sisters Pakistan and Nadia Gangjee of Sheops are among 115 community leaders of 6,000 applicants from around the world selected for the program. The 115 participants will serve as community leaders in residence, fellows, and youth participants. More than 100 fellows and youth participants will be awarded up to $50,000 each for their various community efforts.

Out of the 115 participants, Facebook granted the role of community leaders in residence to five people who will each receive up to $1,000,000 in funding to build communities. The company said it will decide on the final amount based on a budget proposal from the residents themselves. In February, Facebook had announced the initiative meant to provide funding to individuals building communities on the platform.