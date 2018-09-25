Share:

BUREWALA - Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (Anwar Group) Chairman Chaudhry Anwar announced not to pay electricity bills of the tube wells as a protest against the registration of criminal cases against some farmers. Talking to local media on Sunday, he said that there would be complete shutdown, wheel jam and sit-in on September 27 in Vehari district. He alleged that the farmers were forced to hold protest after overbilling and other issues. "Till the cases lodged against the farmers are not taken back, we will continue our protest throughout Punjab," he added.

Anwar alleged that the Burewala Division executive engineer (XEN) and Wapda Hydro Electric Union office-bearers immediately be transferred from Burewala Division. "They are not doing their official duties and involved in the power theft. They are withholding their offices for the negative activities and do nothing for the betterment of the department," he said.

He said that Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) would safeguard the interests of farmers in every respect. He said that farmers in Pakistan were much oppressed community.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Kissan Ittehad and Mepco Union office-bearers have locked horns over the issue of overbilling and penalties to the farmers. The farmers ransacked the Mepco complex in Burewala as they alleged that Mepco employees pelted stones on their peaceful protesters and more than six farmers and 10 Mepco employees were injured in the scuffle.