Islamabad-Department of Women Research and Resource Centre (WRRC), Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) Monday organized a lecture on “Youth and Drug Abuse” to educate the students about negative effects of drug abuse in terms of serious behavioural and emotional changes in one’s life. Chairperson, Karim Khan Afridi Welfare Foundation (KKAWF), Cristina Von Sperling Afridi was the chief guest on the occasion.

The Chairperson presented her analysis of the rising issue of drug abuse in Pakistan in detail and shared her personal loss which motivated her to stand up against this menace and to make Pakistan a drug-free country.

She said our society has those malicious and brutal elements which cause child abuse, domestic violence, rape, human rights abuses like kidnapping and other kinds of traumas which leave behind a lifetime of psychological effects on a child. She said drug users need help and they could be brought back to normalcy whereby they would eventually become active members of society, if we initiate combined efforts.

Cristina Von Sperling Afridi also talked about bad effects of drug on the lives of women and said that life is not easy, one has to work hard, stay positive and stay strong to achieve a stable life. Lubna Ghani said that our mission is to disseminate knowledge on the adverse effects of drug use on an individual’s family and society and to break the taboos that exist regarding drug use and enable people to reach out for help. The Foundation aims to play a role of a catalyst for the youth and the communities they live in, by engaging federal and provincial governments to take up the task through policy making on drug production, prevention and use. Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Samina Amin Qadir and Director WRRC Dr Shaheena Ayub Bhatti presented souvenirs to Cristina Von Sperling Afridi and Lubna Ghani.