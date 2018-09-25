Share:

KARACHI - At least four people were died in separate road mishaps on Monday.

In the first incident, a 20 years old Nasarullah resident of Shairshah was crossing the road in Baldia Town area when a truck hit him and managed to flee. Volunteers taken the victim to hospital where victim succumbed to his injures during treatment.

Another 60 years old Afzal Khan died in a similar road mishap in Saeedabad police remits.

Police managed to arrest the truck driver while handed over the body to the family after legal formalities.

In another similar incident, a 55 years old Zulfiqar passing through the Superhighway was died in hit and run incident. Another 60 year old passerby died at Maripur Road within the remits of Kalri police station.

Police said that the car driver managed flee after the accident while victim was shifted to the hospital where he died during treatment while police not found anything for deceased identification. Police have shifted the body to morgue for identification after autopsy at Civil Hospital.