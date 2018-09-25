Share:

KARACHI - Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of the Karachi police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a gang involved in the frequent snatching or stealing of vehicles bearing government numbers. Police claimed to have arrested a driver of government official involved in the vehicles theft.

It’s worth mentioning here that the police investigators have failed to unearth the reasons behind the proportional increase in government vehicles snatching and stealing as around 33 government vehicles had snatched or stolen in a current year from different areas of the metropolis.

ACLC Police officials said that driver of the government official’s car was found involved in the snatching of a car, snatched recently from Sachal police remits.

The police have arrested an accused allegedly involved in the government officials’ vehicles snatching and stealing in a city. The accused arrested was identified as Ata Mengal. The accused in his confessional statement recorded to the police revealed that he and his group members have had recently snatched a car of Sindh Assembly secretary GM Omar Farooq from Sachal locality on September 9.

Police quoted that the accused said that the snatching or stealing a government vehicle is an easy task because such vehicles do not have trackers and it would be easy to move the car from one place to other place after replacing the number plate. Police said that during the course of investigation accused confessed to have snatched and stolen number of vehicles with the help of his other accomplices. The government car reportedly snatched from the Sachal area was pre-planned as the driver of a car was involved in the snatching and they sold out the car Khuzdar before registering the fake case while police detained the suspect driver Brohi who during the investigation revealed the modus operandi of group involved in stealing and snatching government cars.

The accused further revealed that he has been involved in snatching at least eight government vehicles from parts of Karachi including Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Tariq Road, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Darakshan, Aziz Bhatti during 2012 to 2014 and sold them in Khuzdar. Police officials said that the case has been registered while further investigation was underway.