Rawalpindi-A 14-year-old girl died of dengue at Holy Family Hospital (HFH), informed sources on Monday. The deceased was identified as Saira Bibi, a student of 9th grade in Government Girls High School, Sakoot, Kallar Syedan, sources added.

According to sources, the family of Saira Bibi brought her to the Dengue Ward of HFH from Kallar Syedan a few days ago with symptoms of high fever and vomiting. Earlier, Saira was admitted in a private hospital, they said. The doctors at HFH took her blood samples and sent the samples to National Institute of Health (NIH) for dengue serology. The health experts in their report declared Saira Bibi a confirmed dengue patient. The young girl died of dengue at HFH. The doctors handed over the dead body to the heirs after conducting post-mortem. The funeral prayer of deceased was held at Sakoot village.

On the other hand, the district health department launched a fumigation campaign in Sakoot village and its suburbs to control dengue outbreak. MS HFH was not available for his comments. Meanwhile, another 17 year old student was detected as dengue positive in Kallar Syedan. The affected student was identified as Haseeb, who is a student of 2nd year in Government Gordon College. The family of Haseeb shifted him to Dengue Ward in HFH for medical treatment. Moreover, the death and detection of two dengue patients have rung alarm bells among the district government and health department. Deputy District Health Officer Kallar Syedan Dr Abid confirmed the death of a female patient and detection of a male dengue patient in the area.