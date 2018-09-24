LOS ANGELES-Selena Gomez is taking a social media break. The 26-year-old singer recently returned to Instagram after a brief recess from the app but the ‘Back to You’ hitmaker revealed on Sunday that she is going to step back again so she can ‘’live her life.’’

The brunette beauty shared a selfie on the app of herself grinning in a candid moment as she confirmed her break, but suggested she was doing so as a result of negative comments.

She originally captioned the photo: ‘’Mood lol (I was looking at myself in the mirror - like an idiot!)’’

She later added: ‘’Update: taking a social media break. Again.

‘’As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each offs, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given.

‘’Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember -negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi.’’

The ‘It Ain’t Me’ singer also posted an Instagram story of herself wearing no make-up singing along to Christian singer Lauren Daigle’s song, ‘This Girl’, to reassure her fans she is ‘’always here’’ for them.

She wrote: ‘’My song to all of you! This is how much I love you! I’m not going anywhere!! I’m always here for you guys.’’

Selena - who with 142 million followers is the most popular person on Instagram - previously explained she takes regular social media breaks as she wants to live in the real world.

She shared: ‘’I’m not on the internet; I haven’t been on the internet in months. I don’t have my password for Instagram. I have no apps on my phone, no photo editing apps.

‘’I have Peak, a brain game. The reason why is, it’s not real to me, I know my voice is very prominent, but I’m not careless with it. I’m selective. ‘’

 