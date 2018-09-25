Share:

KANDHKOT - A grocery shop was completely burnt to ashes due to short circuit in Eidgah mohallah on Monday.

According to details, the shop was completely gutted after fire broke out of short circuit. Shop owner Juma Lashari told the media “I was at my home when people informed me about the incident.

I rushed to my shop when I reached there I saw flames were touching ceiling and all goods, daily items and cash were reduced to ashes.”

He appealed to Kashmore deputy commissioner, Kandhkot assistant commissioner and other higher authorities for compensation or help to provide shop related items to continue his business to feed belly of his minor children and other dependents.