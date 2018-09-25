Share:

OKARA - A speech and hearing impaired girl was allegedly raped at gunpoint here the other day. Eleven-year-old "S", daughter of Shaukat Ali, a resident of Bhutto Colony Chuchak, was going to field to bring fodder for cattle when she was intercepted by Arif, son of Wahga. He dragged her into the crops at gunpoint and raped her. The girl's shouts for help were attended by the field workers and they reached the site. But the rapist succeeded in fleeing away. The police registered a case.

SUBSIDY DEMANDED

The commission agents of Fruit & Vegetable Market (F&VM) and the farmers took to enormous protest against govt's failure to chalk out any proper agriculture policy for potato. F&VM president Chaudhry M Ashraf, senior vice president Alhaj Liaqat Ali Batalvi, finance secretary Chaudhry Imran Rafiq told the press that Okara produced 25 percent yield of potato of whole of the country. Presently, the local cold stores were over brimmed with sacks of potato. But the govt had not formulated any proper agriculture policy. "So, a crisis of potato shortage has risen here." The commission agents, fertilizers dealers and the potato farmers had been living in utter financeless circumstances. They demanded that the prime minister immediately provide subsidy to the farmers, commission agents and the fertilizers dealers.