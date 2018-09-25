Share:

KAMALIA - Pakistani Community Canada president Tariq Chaudhry said that Pakistan prime minister's offer to negotiate with India was an excellent step. "But it is very tragic that India has rejected the talks."

Talking to media here, he stated that dialogue between the two countries was very important for an end to ongoing tension, and to fasten the pace of progress and development of the people of both countries. He said, "There is no way other than negotiations that leads to a peaceful solution to Kashmir and other problems. Indian politicians should now leave their stubborn behaviour and come to the negotiation table." He added, "If there are talks, all the issues including Kashmir can be resolved peacefully."

CONCERNS OVER UNEMPLOYMENT

Pakistan Poultry Association leader Ch Tahir Jutt expressed concerns over vast majority of jobless youths in Kamalia and nearby areas. He stated that the government did not fill vacant posts in government departments due to which unemployment had increased significantly.

He lamented that many social problems had raise their heads due to unemployment among youths, and they would difficult to be controlled. He urged the government to immediately fill vacant posts in state departments, and provide merit-based jobs so that unemployment could be decreased and the educated youth might get chance to hone their capabilities and skills.