Share:

LAHORE - The Jamaat-i-Islami chief, Senator Sirajul Haq, has appointed Amirul Azeem ad hoc chief of the JI, Central Punjab.

The appointment has been made after elevation of JI Punjab chief Mian Maqsood Ahmed to the centre. Amirul Azeem has taken oath of his new office and assumed his responsibilities.

As a student, Amirul Azeem has been the President of the Punjab University Students Union and also the chief of the Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba.

JI Secretary General Liaqat Baloch said the go-slow policy of the government on CPEC was most harmful for the national interest.

In a statement, he said that negligible work was done on the CPEC during the last six months. He said that the Orange Line Train project in the Punjab capital was also suffering from the same problem although billions of rupees had been spent on it.

Liaqat Baloch said that India, at the behest of the US, was spitting venom against Pakistan as New Delhi’s war fever was at its peak due to US aid. He stressed upon Prime Minister Imran Khan to seriously analyze the situation and adopt a clear and bold strategy to counter India’s designs through the parliament. He said that efforts should be made to create unity among all political parties and leaders and bring them on one page against the enemy.

The JI Secretary General further said that the Foreign Minister should expose the dangerous game of the US and India before the UN General Assembly and raise an effective voice in support of the Kashmiris right to self determination.