LOS ANGELES-‘Kingsman 3’ has been given a November 2019 release date. The hotly anticipated third instalment of the Matthew Vaughn-directed franchise has officially been given a release date of November 9 2019, according to Entertainment Weekly, after ‘Bond 25’ - which was originally supposed to be released that day - was pushed back to early 2020. So far, Fox is yet to divulge any plot or casting details, though it’s thought Taron Egerton will return as Gary ‘Eggsy’ Unwin alongside Colin Firth’s Harry Hart, as director Matthew recently claimed the movie will mark ‘’the conclusion of the Harry Hart-Eggsy relationship.’’ It was also recently reported that Ralph Fiennes was said to be in the frame for a role in the third instalment of the spy films, whilst a casting call had been sent out for a teen to play a character by the name of Conrad, who is the charming son of a British Duke. ‘Kingsman 3’ was also said to start filming in January 2019, just months before it is now expected to hit cinema screens. Meanwhile, Taron Egerton previously revealed he relished the experience of working with Colin Firth on the first two movies. The 28-year-old actor said the Oscar-winning star is as ‘’affable and pleasant and kind as he seems’’.

He shared: ‘’I think even if I tried to pretend that I don’t like Colin, I wouldn’t get very far. I’ve seen so many shots of me looking like I want to marry him.

‘’He’s just every bit as affable and pleasant and kind as he seems.’’

Taron explained that Colin’s real-life self might come as a surprise to some people.

The Hollywood star added: ‘’He has this persona of being a landed gentry type, but he’s very down-to-earth and sweet and cool. He’s just a dad, a family man who occasionally pretends to be a super-spy.’’