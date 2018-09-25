Share:

LAHORE - An election tribunal of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued notices to former defence minister Khwaja Muhammad Asif and others on a petition challenging his victory from NA-73 in the July-25 elections.

The tribunal comprising Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh issued notices on the petition, filed by runner-up Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Usman Dar. Earlier, the petitioner's counsel, arguing before the court, submitted that Khwaja Asif concealed his assets and submitted unverified affidavits to the ECP. He also questioned the polling process, saying ballots of 53 polling stations were submitted to the Returning Officer the next day of the polling. He said the victory margin of the respondent was very thin and therefore there should be vote recount.

He asked the tribunal to set aside the notification of Khwaja Asif's victory and order the ECP to hold polls afresh in the constituency.

The tribunal after recording initial arguments issued notices to Kh Asif and other, the respondents, to submit replies.