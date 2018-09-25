Share:

KARACHI - A young man hanged himself to death over family dispute here in the remits of Iqbal Market police station on Monday.

Police said that the 22-years-old Shakeel of Khalil Market area of Orangi Town hanged himself to death over family disputes. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for autopsy while handed over the body to the family after legal formalities.

Police said that the apparently deceased committed suicide over family dispute while investigation is underway.

BODY FOUND

Clifton police found a body of a boy from Sea View. Police said that the local informed about the body when police reached the spot and shifted the body to the hospital for autopsy. Police found nothing for deceased identification while shifted the body to morgue after completing legal formalities.