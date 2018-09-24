Share:

Rawalpindi-A meeting of prominent tour operators from France, organized by Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), was held at PTDC Headquarters on Monday. The meeting was chaired by General Manager, PTDC Ali Akbar Malik. A 12 member delegation comprising tour operators from France arrived in Pakistan on 24th September.

Addressing the meeting, General Manager PTDC Ali Akbar Malik said that Pakistan and France have cordial relations since long and to further strengthen these ties, promotion of bilateral tourism is of essential need. For the purpose, it is important that tour operators of both countries establish links to promote tourism jointly and share their tour packages. Tourism interests can be created by highlighting regional development and culture. Brochures will be published in French language for the participation of French people and PTDC’s website is also translated into French language. The meeting was attended by Manager Flashman hotel Ashfaq Ahmed Loothar, Manager Publicity Mukhtar Ali and Manager Accounts Adil Zaid and in charge Pakistan Tours Ltd. Arshad Ali.

French Tour Operator Dominique Andre said that French people really enjoy Pakistani food. Each year, a large number of tourists from France visit different countries and if tour packages of Pakistan are promoted among them, Pakistan could become one of the potential holiday destinations. It is important to set up tour packages and to strengthen cooperation between tour operators. If Pakistani tour operators and national tourism office promotes the tourism destinations of Pakistan through mobile apps, French language and social media, France can turn into the largest tourist generating country for Pakistan. Other members of the delegation included Danis Ghambon, Francoise Paule, Lionel Pavel, Yao Kexin, Valentine Aurore, Marie Annick, Jean-Francois Christian, Aissa Smatti and Judith Annick. The delegation was also taken to prominent tourist places of Rawalpindi and Islamabad after the briefing.