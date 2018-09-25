Share:



Migrants wait to board a ship at the port of Mytilene, to take them to Athens. Greece has begun transferring hundreds of migrants from chronically overcrowded camps on islands in the Aegean Sea, after NGOs highlighted poor conditions, sources said



