MIRPUR (AJK) - Mirpur University of Science & Technology (MUST) Vice Chancellor Dr Habibur Rehman was appointed as Professor Emeritus by the MUST Senate in acknowledgement of his academic achievements.

The spokesperson of the Mirpur University of Science & Technology reacted to a report carried by a newspaper on September 15, 2018 about the appointment of the VC as Professor Emeritus.

"MUST strongly condemned such baseless statements as also totally against the realities, and has the legitimate right to legally proceed against the disgruntled elements," the spokesman said. The spokesperson made it clear that he was appointed as Professor Emeritus by the Senate of the University entirely according to the required stature set by the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan.

Referring to the reported hostile and baseless remarks inked in the newspaper report about the President of Azad Jammu Kashmir /Chancellor of the MUST varsity, the MUST spokesperson described the remarks as the outcome the lack of knowledge and information about the varsity's system.

The spokesperson continued that all the public-sector universities in Azad Jammu Kashmir are at the path of unprecedented progress under the leadership of the AJK President Sardar Masood Khan, who is also Chancellor of the public sector universities in AJK. It is a great pride for the public sector universities in AJK that they were running under the dynamic guidance of the AJK President / Chancellor Sardar Masood Khan like man of high intellect and pen. T

"The above news report is part of a conspiracy aimed to damage the good reputation of Vice Chancellor Habibur Rehman," the spokesperson said.

The MUST spokesperson continued as saying "Over a hundred research papers authored by Prof. Dr Habibur Rehman were published in various magazines/periodicals of national and international repute. He is also the author of an approved patent of the Government of Pakistan. Over a hundred post graduate students have completed their respective research projects under the supervision of the Vice Chancellor.